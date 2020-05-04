DCSS to hold virtual high school graduations

“Having successfully made it to this point after overcoming the usual challenges of high school, in addition to dealing with the impact of two tornadoes in 2017, Hurricane Michael in 2019 and the current COVID-19 global health crisis, the members of the Class of 2020 have embodied the grit, determination and perseverance needed to succeed in life,” said Dyer. “As a result, I look forward to celebrating them in the coming weeks, leading to the virtual graduation ceremonies on May 23 and celebrating with them when it is safe to conduct in-person ceremonies.”