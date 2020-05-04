DCSS to hold virtual high school graduations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) will host virtual graduations for its three high schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual graduation ceremonies will be May 23. DCSS said an in-person graduation will be planned for later in the summer.
The schedule and channels for viewing the virtual ceremonies will be released the week of graduation, according to DCSS.
“To ensure that we’re doing everything we can to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, we, unfortunately, must shift our plans for graduation in May,” Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said. “But we’re working with our principals to make sure that the Class of 2020 is celebrated and receives appropriate recognition.”
DCSS has reserved dates in June, July and August for the in-person ceremonies.
“If for any reason, the health and safety of students, families, employees and guests might be at risk, the district will put the ceremonies on hold until they can be conducted safely,” the school district said in a release.
The school district is working to plan celebratory activities for seniors leading up to the virtual graduation date.
“Having successfully made it to this point after overcoming the usual challenges of high school, in addition to dealing with the impact of two tornadoes in 2017, Hurricane Michael in 2019 and the current COVID-19 global health crisis, the members of the Class of 2020 have embodied the grit, determination and perseverance needed to succeed in life,” said Dyer. “As a result, I look forward to celebrating them in the coming weeks, leading to the virtual graduation ceremonies on May 23 and celebrating with them when it is safe to conduct in-person ceremonies.”
