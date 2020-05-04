Could CBD help with your COVID-19, self-isolation stress?

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - With so much uncertainty in today’s world, anxiety levels are hitting an all-time high.
Like the dawn of a new year, 2020 brought a lot of change, but none of us could have predicted that the new year would completely change life as we know it.
“I think people all over the state and there is a lot of anxiety, there is a lot of fear, there is depression. I think some people are having sleep problems, they are having trouble sleeping,” said Henry McGill, a pharmacist.
McGill recommends people try using CBD to help with psychological stressors.
"Your body actually has natural cannabinoids that it produces and regulates and CBD can help with deficiencies that people don’t either make enough of the natural cannabinoids and CBD can help fill that gap,” said McGill.
The coronavirus has put extreme stress and discomfort on many people and McGill said CBD can provide therapeutic benefits.
“Most people described it has kind of a calming effect, CBD or hemp products will not make you high but it can have a calming, relaxing effect and I think most people are getting a lot of benefit from it, especially during these times,” said McGill.
McGill said it is not just for people, he said pet owners can use it to alleviate issues with their cats and dogs.
“It is bacon flavored, so it is very compatible towards cats and dogs and it can help with inflammation and any sort of anxiety issues,” said McGill.
McGill recommends you speak with a doctor or local pharmacist before you use CBD.
“I think it is important that you get your pharmacist involved because number one, you want to make sure you are choosing a quality CBD product that has been rigorously tested for potency and purity," said McGill.
McGill said CBD has been around for 8,000 years and it is one of the safest supplements out there.
