Colquitt Co. banding together to celebrate Class of 2020 seniors

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - High school graduation is right around the corner and despite the coronavirus, many families in Colquitt County are banding together to honor and celebrate the seniors.
“Adopt a Senior” is a concept dedicated to celebrating each senior at Colquitt County High School (CCHS).
“I just want them to know this is a big accomplishment for them. And they haven’t been forgotten, just because everything’s canceled and everybody still wants to recognize them,” said Amanda Taylor, a parent of a CCHS senior.
She saw other communities doing something similar, so she decided to create a Facebook group for the Packers.
In just four days, the group has grown to over 1,600 members, all looking to support the senior class.
“The support from the community has been overwhelming. We’ve had businesses want to donate things to the seniors. The YMCA is donating a month’s membership to each senior,” said Taylor.
Seeing first-hand how devastated the seniors are with the cancellation of spring sports and extracurricular activities, Taylor found a way to help bring some joy back into their lives.
“I know how it feels from the senior aspect, but I know how it feels from the parent, too. We really missed a lot of the things that we were going to experience with our children,” said Taylor.
Taylor said if you’d like to “Adopt a Senior,” simply join the Facebook group and search for a senior who has yet to be adopted.
She said after you’ve adopted a senior, you can send them something to let them know you’re rooting for them.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.