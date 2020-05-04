2 arrested, charged with drug trafficking in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) arrested two men and charged them both with drug trafficking last week.
According to a press release, on April 28, BPS investigators received a tip about a drug deal involving two men who would be coming through Bainbridge as they went from Blakely to Cairo to purchase “a large quantity of methamphetamine.”
An investigator parked his vehicle along the route the two were supposed to be taking and shortly after, saw a vehicle heading eastbound.
When the same vehicle reentered the Bainbridge city limits about an hour later, officers were waiting to perform a traffic stop.
BPS said officers began searching the vehicle and found several ounces of methamphetamine, digital scales and a glass pipe.
Police said Donald “Blake” Russell Shellhouse, 27, of Arlington, and Joshua Michael Amos, 28, of Blakely, were both arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamines.
