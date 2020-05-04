2 additional deaths reported in Archbold’s Monday COVID-19 numbers

Archbold Medical Center (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | May 4, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 4:19 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold Medical Center has reported two new additional COVID-19 deaths in its Monday numbers.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 46 for the hospital system. On Friday, the hospital system reported 44 deaths.

Below is the cumulative data from all Archbold facilities:

  • Total positive results – 421
  • Total negative results – 1,421
  • Total positive patients at home – 317

Archbold Pinetree Screening Site:

  • Total Positive Patients – 160
  • Total Negative Results – 704

Positive cases at each Archbold facility:

  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 22
  • Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 1
  • Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 2
  • Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 7
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
  • Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 26

