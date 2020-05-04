2 additional deaths reported in Archbold’s Monday COVID-19 numbers

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold Medical Center has reported two new additional COVID-19 deaths in its Monday numbers.
The COVID-19 death toll is now at 46 for the hospital system. On Friday, the hospital system reported 44 deaths.
Below is the cumulative data from all Archbold facilities:
- Total positive results – 421
- Total negative results – 1,421
- Total positive patients at home – 317
Archbold Pinetree Screening Site:
- Total Positive Patients – 160
- Total Negative Results – 704
Positive cases at each Archbold facility:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 22
- Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 1
- Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 2
- Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 7
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 26
