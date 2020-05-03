National Guard disinfects Phoebe Putney Hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Georgia National Guard is sending infection-control teams to hospitals and nursing homes around the state.
Sgt. Carlos Muldoon said over 30 National Guardsmen went inside of Phoebe on Saturday to sanitize the entire cancer center.
“Our mission today, was to go into the oncology center and we were told to sanitize everything so every room they open for us to sanitize we did," said Muldoon.
Sgt. Muldoon said many of the National Guard troops have been deployed to help battle the coronavirus pandemic by disinfecting hospitals and nursing homes.
“A lot of patients come in there for infusions or anything else. So they come in and could be caring something or not caring something, it is beneficial for everyone to be safe,” said Muldoon.
Muldoon said it took about two hours for his entire infectious team to sanitize each room in the oncology center.
“There is an influx of patients that come in and out so they ask us to come I there do decom, a couple of days ago we decom the all the main towers, one and two other than the fourth floor,” said Muldoon.
Muldoon said this task is different from other missions.
“As an infantryman, this is the total opposite of what we do. This is actually beneficial for us, we are actually helping the community and probably saving some lives,” said Muldoon.
