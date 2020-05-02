Peachtree City ‘Falcon RV Squadron’ creates heart of hope over Phoebe hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hearts filled the skies above Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in downtown Albany Friday.
It was an air show like no other.
“It’s a feel-good thing, something we can do, something we enjoy," said Donald Roberts, one of the pilots.
About a dozen planes flew over Phoebe Main Friday evening. The pilots are members with Falcon RV Squadron out of Peachtree City.
"Yeah, we’re excited!” exclaimed Roberts.
The planes carried the pilots, who together, had hundreds of years of experience in the sky.
These pilots come from all kinds of backgrounds including military and commercial to pull off the stunts that left behind a symbol of love and hope.
They said there is a lot of preparation that goes into each flight.
“They’re not terribly difficult but they do take coordination,” explained Roberts.
This was a volunteer project for these veteran pilots. However, it wasn’t their first rodeo. They recently flew over a handful of other Georgia hospitals.
"So, this is the biggest group we’ve had and longest we’ve gone, the longest we’ve flown to go to a hospital, just because Albany was hit so hard,” said Roberts.
The pilots want to send a clear message of respect and hope to first responders fighting against COVID-19.
"We’re just trying to send a message of hope and goodwill to the people on the ground that have been suffering so much,” Roberts told WALB News 10.
They also flew over Columbus before heading home around sunset.
