Family mourns father killed in motorcycle crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Family members are morning the loss of Eddie Frost after Albany police said he succumbed to his injuries following a motorcycle crash on Thursday.
Frost leaves behind a large void for his wife, three daughters and his only son, Shantevius Fruster.
“He was like a superhero to me,” said Fruster. ”Even though I know he’ll always be here, I still needed him here, I still had things I didn’t understand about life.”
Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Nottingham Way and N. Westover Boulevard, a place that now haunts the family and friends of 34-year-old Frost.
"It will never look the same to me knowing that I lost my father to this road,” said Fruster.
"You know, to go by there and know that somebody close to you lost their life,” said Lisa Parks, a life long friend of Frost.
Parks said she considered Frost, or “Corey” as she called him, her brother.
She said drivers need to slow down and pay attention to all motorists on the roads, especially motorcyclists.
“I’m not gonna be able to share one last ride with my friend, and me personally, as a motorcyclist, I don’t even think I want to get back out in traffic and ride because it’s too much going on,” said Parks.
Fruster said he will look after “pops'” car collection and just maybe, one of the last items his dad ever touched.
“If I can get my hands on anything from the motorcycle, I will keep the helmet, I will keep the helmet,” said Fruster.
Family members did not want to release any photos or final arrangements at this time.
The Albany Police Department is still investigating the case and is asking for the public’s help with getting information.
Anyone that may have witnessed the wreck is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 and share any information they may have.
