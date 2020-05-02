APD needs community’s help finding wanted man

Brady Manley, APD missing man (Source: Albany Police Department)
By Kim McCullough | May 2, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT - Updated May 2 at 4:12 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Investigations Bureau needs the community’s help locating a wanted man.

Police say Brady Manley, 30, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for terrorist threats and acts regarding an incident that happened on Camp Lane.

Manley is 5′9 and weights about 155 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding Manley and his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police at (229) 431-2132.

