APD needs community’s help finding wanted man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Investigations Bureau needs the community’s help locating a wanted man.
Police say Brady Manley, 30, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for terrorist threats and acts regarding an incident that happened on Camp Lane.
Manley is 5′9 and weights about 155 pounds.
Anyone who has information regarding Manley and his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police at (229) 431-2132.
