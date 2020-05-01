Warmer Days Ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful spring conditions covered South Georgia Friday afternoon. With high pressure in control dry conditions prevail into the middle of next week.
A warming trend will highlight the extended stretch of dry days. Highs top mid 80s Saturday, upper 80s Sunday and low 90s Monday and Tuesday. The average high is 84°.
Midweek brings changes as a weak cold front quickly slides across the region. With limited moisture there’s only a slight chance of rain Wednesday. Behind the front slightly cooler air returns dropping highs into the 80s and lows into the 50s. Sunshine dominates the end of the week.
