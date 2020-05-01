WalletHub: Ga. has 2nd biggest unemployment jump due to COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. unemployment rate is still on an upward trend, with roughly 30.3 million Americans now having lost their jobs since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that some states have already begun to selectively reopen businesses.
WalletHub released updated rankings for the states with the biggest increases in unemployment because of the coronavirus as a follow-up to their report “Cities with the Biggest Growth in Unemployment Due to COVID-19.”
To identify which states’ workforces have been hurt the most by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on increases in unemployment claims.
“We used this data to rank the most impacted states in both the latest week for which we have data (April 20) and overall since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis (March 16),” WalletHub said.
Below, are highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A. To see the states most impacted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
- 5,841.62 percent increase in unemployment claims (April 2020 vs April 2019)
- 264,818 claims the week of April 20, 2020 vs. 4,457 claims the week of April 22, 2019
- 2nd highest increase in the U.S.
- 1,452.27 percent increase in the number of unemployment claims (April 2020 vs January 2020)
- 264,818 claims the week of April 20, 2020 vs 17,060 claims the week of January 1, 2020
- 15th highest increase in the U.S.
- 4,999.06 percent increase in unemployment claims since pandemic started
- 1,367,494 claims between the week of March 16, 2020 and the week of April 20, 2020 vs. 27,355 claims between the week of March 18, 2019 and the week of April 22, 2019
- The highest increase in the U.S.
To view the full report and other state’s ranks, click here.
How do red states and blue states compare when it comes to increases in unemployment?
“With an average rank of 23 among the most affected states, red states suffered a higher increase in unemployment during the coronavirus outbreak than blue states, which rank 31 on average,” Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst, said. “The lower the number, the higher the increase in initial unemployment claims that state received during the coronavirus pandemic.”
What can states do in order to minimize the rise in their unemployment rates?
“States should aggressively focus on helping the companies in the most need. The federal response will include sending checks to most citizens, even those whose income has not been affected by the coronavirus. States can use a more targeted approach to divert resources to the companies affected the most, thus having maximum impact for the money spent,” said Gonzalez.
