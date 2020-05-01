Sunbelt Ag Expo plans ahead during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Sunbelt Ag Expo is in six months and organizers say they’re hoping to still have the event in October.
They’re in the planning phase but luckily Spence Field in Moultrie has a lot of outdoor space allowing people to social distance if needed.
Becca Turner, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, said they’re thinking of spreading out vendors inside the building spaces.
They’re considering all options while making sure to keep everyone safe.
“We’re thinking about people in the ag community, considering what is important for all of us and certainly at the end of the day health is most important for everyone. Right now, we want everybody to stay safe and we want everybody to look forward to brighter days ahead when we are able to get out and be around other people," Turner said.
They do have the field day research showcase set for July with a virtual component.
