Southwest Ga student making the best out of at-home learning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany 7-year-old says he is trying to make the best out of doing his schoolwork from home.
Elliott Hutchinson attends Baconton Community Charter School and he says he misses his teachers and friends.
“I get to only talk to a few people, but we only get to talk on the phone,” said Elliott.
Elliott’s mother, Carrie, said they have been having Elliott do his schoolwork out in the pool house because of the many distractions that are in their home, like their new puppy, Ruby.
“We have had to definitely make some adjustments. I still work, there are the household distractions that I feel. We also have a new puppy who is only a few months old and she wants to play constantly, so that is definitely a distraction,” said Hutchinson.
Elliott said he is looking forward to finishing second grade in a few weeks but hopes life will be back to normal when he starts third grade in the upcoming school year.
“Hopefully, we don’t have to be at home still because we still have to learn,” said Elliott.
Elliott said he is looking forward to going back to school and see his teachers and friends.
“I would thank my teachers a lot and I can’t wait to go play with my friends again,” said Elliott.
Elliott said the most heartbreaking part about the entire pandemic for him is having to miss out on something he loves, playing baseball.
His mother also wants all the educators out there to know that they are appreciated because she is learning that being a teacher is no easy task.
