Rescue Mission Ministries in need of donations while still serving the community

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Rescue Mission Ministries in Thomasville is still working hard, serving meals to those in need daily.
For more than 20 years, Erlean Douglas has been running the soup kitchen at the Rescue Mission in Thomasville.
“God has really been good to us 'cause the people know that we are serving, and the ones that got the things that we need, they bring it to us so we can have to serve the people,” said Douglas.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer Ben Gardner told us they’re serving more than 100 meals a day.
"We have this situation where we have a window. We don’t have tables, so it works for keeping this 6-foot distance between people, and that’s really nice,” said Gardner.
Donations are still coming in from all over the city.
Gardner told us Coca-Cola donated loads of sports drinks.
They also received bags of rice from other businesses.
“Second Harvest providing food, the bread store at Flower’s Foods providing bread. It’s just a really good community effort,” said Gardner.
But, they're still in need of donations.
“Paper plates, gloves, forks, canned goods,” said Douglas.
Douglas said it takes about $300 to get their supplies--and they still have to pay to keep the building running.
“We need financial donations because it costs a lot to rent the building. For the utility bills, and then the insurance, all of that we need," explained Douglas.
They also need volunteers to help out throughout the day.
Even though they’re in need of a few items, Douglas said they’re glad to still be pushing through, and serving their community.
“These are terrible conditions at this time. Don’t let us forget to pray for people that are in need. We just thank God that he had put us in this position that we can feed the people," said Douglas.
