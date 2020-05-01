Phoebe Putney to restart medically necessary procedures

“We have gone to incredible lengths to clean and sanitize facilities throughout our health system. Our EVS crews are using bleach and foggers to disinfect units where COVID-19 patients have been treated," said Joe Austin, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO. “We have also enlisted the assistance of specialized National Guard teams to assist with the deep cleaning of both clinical and non-clinical areas of the hospital in addition to fogging all of our Phoebe Physicians locations with a sanitizing solution as an added precaution. We will also have Safety First teams continually wiping down public areas throughout our hospitals and clinics.”