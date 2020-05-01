Phoebe Putney releases Friday’s COVID-19 results

“We are saddened that COVID-19 continues to take lives in our community, but we are hopeful that the rate of transmission will continue to go down. We know many people have delayed care for other conditions as our community has focused on responding to the COVID-19 crisis. We want people to know, Phoebe is here to serve their healthcare needs, and they should not postpone seeking care out of fear of coronavirus. Next week, we will begin restarting some services to provide medically necessary care to patients. We have detailed protocols in place to ensure the safety of our patients and the Phoebe Family, and we are grateful to have the privilege of serving the healthcare needs of the people of southwest Georgia,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO.