Malls in the WALB viewing area reopen

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - Malls, like many other businesses, were affected as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep through the region.
Below are the current operations of the malls in the WALB viewing area:
Albany Mall
The Albany Mall reopened Friday.
Manager Charles Cook said the mall is considering putting one-way signs up and the mall “will do everything they can to get people to social distance.”
Cook said masks are recommended, not required, and each store may have their own policy on masks.
Cook said Belk will only be accessible from the outside entrance.
The mall manager also said some stores will not be open.
Tifton Mall
On Friday, some stores in the Tifton Mall opened.
Belk and Hibbett Sports opened Friday.
Mall staff is asking everyone that comes to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.
Valdosta Mall
General Manager Tim Nolan said the mall opened Friday. The mall hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.
Nolan said a limited amount of stores will be open. The rest will open over the next few weeks.
Nolan also said staff is taking a number of precautions, such as wearing masks and reducing seating areas.
There will also be arrows guiding customers in one direction to maximize social distancing and additional hand sanitizing stations.
The mall has also removed all communal areas like water fountains, play areas and vending machines.
Nolan also said retailers will follow the 20 state-mandated guidelines.
