Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As states begin to end lockdowns, churches are figuring out what that means for them. Hundreds of pastors joined a video conference call organized by the Florida Family Policy Council on Thursday to discuss how to reopen services to potentially thousands of people. That includes asking people to cover their faces for a baptism or limiting the number of people at a funeral. It also means setting up new ways of donating to the church, instead of passing a tray from person to person for the offering. They also talked about different ways to reach people, such as social media, the internet or even “snail mail.”