Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-THEME PARKS
Virus-related delays for Universal parks in Florida, Japan
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The company that owns Universal theme parks around the world says it’s delaying construction on a fourth theme park in Florida. Comcast officials also said Thursday that that the opening of a Nintendo-themed park in Japan will be pushed back by a few months. The announcement on an earnings call came as the company's U.S. theme parks have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus crisis. Company officials gave no indication when they would reopen. Comcast's CEO says the company’s theme parks team is focused on putting in the right protocols, infrastructure and technology to ensure safety once they reopen.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
More than 432,000 jobless claims filed in Florida last week
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Labor officials say more than 432,000 Floridians filed for unemployment benefits last week. It was the most of any U.S. state. It's the latest wave of jobless claims that have swamped the state’s beleaguered unemployment system since coronavirus-caused lockdowns closed theme parks, shuttered restaurants and halted travel. The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that 432,465 initial claims for jobless benefits were filed in Florida last week. That's down slightly from the previous week’s more than half-million claims. More than 2 million jobless claims have been filed in Florida since mid-March, and more than 835,000 claims have been verified by state workers.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA LAYOFFS
As Florida tourism falters, public employees fret about jobs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Even as Florida begins easing restrictions on business closures, public sector workers are fretting over job losses that could arrive in the weeks and months to come because of the economic downturn. Already, hundreds of Floridians who worked at schools and in other public jobs have lost their paychecks because of cutbacks. In Duvall County, about 700 school custodians found out late last week that their services were no longer needed because of school closures. Earlier this month, the city of Miami Beach announced that it would furlough scores of employees to offset the loss of tourism tax revenues.
RESTAURANT CRASH
Woman dies after crashing into pizza restaurant
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman is dead after crashing her car into a pizza restaurant. The Broward Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Josie Marie Francois died Wednesday night after hitting a Domino’s Pizza in Lauderdale Lakes. Deputies say Francois was traveling westbound on a main boulevard when her car veered off the roadway. The car went over a raised concrete curb and through a field before sideswiping a commercial trash bin and slamming into part of a shopping center where the restaurant was located. Francois was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-COMICS-CONUNDRUM
Socked by virus, comic book industry tries to draw next page
The comic book shop has long been a wall-to-wall repository for tales of world-threatening cataclysms and doomsday dystopias but it has never before been drawn into a fight for survival like the coronavirus pandemic. The crisis has been felt across retailers but it poses a particular threat to comic book shops, a beloved pop-culture institution that has, through pluck and passion, held on through digital upheaval while remaining stubbornly resistant to corporate ownership. Even as the pandemic era increasingly takes on the appearance of a comic — desolate urban centers, mask wearers everywhere — the ink-and-paper industry is at a standstill that some believe jeopardizes its future.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHURCHES
Pass the plate? Not yet, as churches rethink their routines
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As states begin to end lockdowns, churches are figuring out what that means for them. Hundreds of pastors joined a video conference call organized by the Florida Family Policy Council on Thursday to discuss how to reopen services to potentially thousands of people. That includes asking people to cover their faces for a baptism or limiting the number of people at a funeral. It also means setting up new ways of donating to the church, instead of passing a tray from person to person for the offering. They also talked about different ways to reach people, such as social media, the internet or even “snail mail.”
BUS DISPUTE
Deputies: Bus rider lowered mask, driver swung pole at him
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Deputies say a Florida bus driver chased a rider down the street and swung a metal pole at him because the rider had pulled down his coronavirus mask. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a 21-year-old man boarded Denys Santos’ bus in Key Largo on Wednesday and pulled down his mask to talk on the phone. The man told deputies that as he was exiting, Santos used a metal pole to tap a sign saying masks are mandatory. The man says he was walking away from the bus when Santos began chasing him and swinging the pole at him. Santos is charged with aggravated assault.
FLORIDA GOVERNOR-ENVIRONMENT
Site work begins for Everglades water treatment project
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials have announced site work has started on a project meant to purify water in the Florida Everglades. Gov. Ron DeSantis says the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Project recently received the required federal permit. The South Florida Water Management District is now working on the project site for a 6,500-acre stormwater treatment wetland south of Lake Okeechobee. The South Florida Water Management District has executed a $1.3 million contract for this first phase of the project’s stormwater treatment area. The entire project is expected to cost more than $1.8 billion. After the initial site preparation, the district will begin construction of canals and berms.
MISSING BOATER
Coast Guard searching for man who fell off boat in Atlantic
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching the Atlantic Ocean for a crew member who fell overboard. The United States Coast Guard said in an email that the crew of ROMANICHEL notified them Thursday morning. The boat was about 80 miles off the coast of Cape Canaveral. An aircraft crew from Clearwater arrived at the scene and two cutters were on their way to the area. An aircraft from the U.S. Customs and Board Protection is also assisting in the search. No additional details were immediately available.
CYBERSTALKING ARREST
Man pleads guilty to racist threats against black activist
A white man has pleaded guilty to making racist online threats against a black activist in Virginia to deter him from running for office in a city where violence erupted during a white nationalist rally. Daniel McMahon, of Brandon, Florida, also pleaded guilty to threatening a second victim over Facebook. He faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to charges including cyberstalking. U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon is scheduled to sentence McMahon on July 23. The 31-year-old was charged last August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for Charlottesville’s city council.