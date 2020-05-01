Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A lot has changed in the AFC East since the end of last season. Tom Brady has left New England and the Patriots' AFC East opponents have been busy all offseason trying to add talent. This could be the year Buffalo, Miami or the New York Jets end New England's reign at the top of the division after winning 17 titles in 19 years with Brady as quarterback. But Bill Belichick is still running things for the Patriots. That has all of their AFC East rivals still wary and not quite ready to say the division is up for grabs.