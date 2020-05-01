Forecast: Sunshine through the weekend with increasing temperatures

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Quiet weather will dominate the next seven days in South Georgia. High pressure will take control of our weather pattern. The only exception will be a cold front by the middle part of next week.
For Friday, expect ample sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
The weekend will feature more of the same.
Mostly sunny to sunny skies will dominate the weekend. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.
The temperatures will creep up to near 90 degrees for the first half of next week. Highs will warm to near 90 on Monday and Tuesday under a sunny sky.
A cold front swings through heading into Wednesday. That will bring us a slight chance of rain.
Cooler temperatures will follow on Thursday with highs back in the low 80s.
