DPH offers free COVID-19 testing in Lowndes Co.
Lowndes Co. COVID-19 testing (Source: Department of Public Health)
By Kim McCullough | May 1, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 1:12 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is offering free COVID-19 testing in Lowndes County.

Public health staff says they are hard at work Monday through Saturday performing tests on individuals at the Lowndes County specimen collection site.

An appointment is required to be tested at the drive-thru testing site.

To schedule an appointment to get tested, you can call the Lowndes County Health Department at (229) 333-5257 or the South Health District COVID-19 hotline at (844) 955-1499.

