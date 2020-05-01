Clinch Memorial Hospital launches community outreach program

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -A South Georgia hospital says they’re taking an extra step to make sure the community is well-informed and protected against COVID-19.
Clinch Memorial Hospital’s team noticed the lack of people coming to them with coronavirus concerns.
They thought it was either fear of catching the virus at the hospital or not a complete understanding. So they decided to bring some awareness.
The hospital launched a community outreach program this past Monday.
“We saw a lot of people in our local grocery stores and gasoline stations and out in public without masks on. That really concerned us. Especially since all the CDC recommendations and Gov. Kemp telling everyone to wear a mask and there are so many people not adhering to that recommendation. So we thought it would be best for us to try to eliminate all those obstacles. Go into the community and give them the tools they need to stay safe," said Angela Ammons, CEO of Clinch Memorial Hospital.
The team of four, dressed in full PPE, went out into the community and provided COVID-19 education and distributed masks to those without. They had over 600 masks donated. Ammons tells us the community was very grateful. Some were even shocked when the team explained how the virus can spread.
The hospital targeted areas that have a lot of hardships, like economic issues and poor health standing. She says information in these communities tends to travel through word of mouth.
“We still have so much to do for our community, I think that’s what’s going to keep us going. I think when we become complacent or feel like we’ve done all we can do. There’s really no point for us to do the job that we are doing so... I am very very proud of this hospital,” said Ammons.
The team has gone out to the community two times this week and will continue until supplies last.
If there are any other areas needing them outside of Clinch County, reach out, they’ll be happy to go and help.
