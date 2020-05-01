City of Valdosta returns to normal operations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - All of the City of Valdosta’s employees returned to work Friday, after operating with limited staffing for the past several weeks.
Staff members will be wearing protective gear and following safety guidelines in order to protect themselves and the public.
All city facilities will remain closed to the public through May 13, including city hall, utilities, public works, City Hall annex and municipal court, which will resume on May 7.
“From the city’s standpoint, we are proud of our community and our citizens. Honestly, our business owners, all wrapped in together. They have all made adjustments as far as social distancing and keeping those measures and guidelines in place. So hopefully while we go forward, we go through this together and we learn together.,” said Ashlyn Johnson, City of Valdosta’s public information officer.
All city special events are cancelled through June 12.
The city also encourages everyone to abide by the CDC guidelines to prevent the illness from spreading.
City officials also suggest to communicate with staff over the phone, email or online.
