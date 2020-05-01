Caregivers play important role in COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Health workers say caregiving in rural America during this pandemic is uniquely challenging. This is because of limited public health systems and limited access to essentials.
Dr. Jennifer Olsen, an experienced epidemiologist and executive director of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving (RCI), recently shared with “TIME” magazine her ideas on how the coronavirus is impacting rural communities versus larger cities.
“I think one of the biggest ways is just the number of personnel resources and space that large metro cities have. We see in places like New York, a convention center can become a hospital,” Olsen said. “You know, small communities may not have that kind of empty space that’s available and there may not be as many staff.”
Olsen said rural communities are challenged when it comes to public health infrastructure.
“A number of people in rural counties live in counties that don’t have either a hospital or your hospital doesn’t have intensive care beds,” she said. “And so, it’s a very different circumstance when you are hours away from maybe the nearest ventilator. And so, the choice to go to the hospital is much more of an intense, personal choice when you have to make that decision based on distance, time (and) driving. And if you think that it’s going to be a worthwhile trip.”
So, how can caregivers be part of the solution?
“I have a couple of roles. The first is when you hear all the talk about flattening the curve,” Olsen said. “And that has to do with keeping a case countdown, reducing the number of people who get sick and caregivers, by their interactions with their loved one. They can follow all sorts of social distancing practices to make sure that the person they’re caring for doesn’t get sick, but also caregivers are critical in helping people stay healthy, so they don’t have to go to the hospital for other issues. So, we don’t want somebody, you know, during this crisis to have to go to the hospital because of maybe their diabetes or their heart disease.”
Olsen said that RCI has already seen an increase in caregivers reaching out to them during this pandemic.
“It’s been an increase and caregivers are able to use some of the services, and some of the resources that are available in their communities so they’ve reached out to us, and we at RCI have two programs that are virtual coaching programs for caregivers, so maybe you can’t go to your usual caregiver support group, or an area agency on aging is closed where you would get help,” Olsen said. “We have coaching programs for caregivers to either talk on the phone or talk via video to coach to help them as they’re navigating this challenging time.”
