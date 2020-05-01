Archbold reports additional death in Friday COVID-19 update

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold Medical Center reported an additional death Friday.
The COVID-19 death toll for the hospital is now at 44, according to a release.
Cumulative data from all Archbold facilities:
- Total Positive Results – 410
- Total Negative Results – 1,321
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 303
- Total Deaths – 44
On Wednesday, the hospital system’s COVID-19 death toll was 43.
Below are more COVID-19 numbers from the hospital system:
Archbold Pinetree Screening Site:
- Total Positive Patients – 157
- Total Negative Results – 642
Positive Cases at Each Facility On This Date:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 25
- Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 1
- Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 3
- Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 9
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 25
