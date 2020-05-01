Archbold reports additional death in Friday COVID-19 update

Archbold Medical Center (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough | May 1, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 2:21 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold Medical Center reported an additional death Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll for the hospital is now at 44, according to a release.

Cumulative data from all Archbold facilities:

  • Total Positive Results – 410
  • Total Negative Results – 1,321
  • Total Positive Patients at Home – 303
  • Total Deaths – 44

On Wednesday, the hospital system’s COVID-19 death toll was 43.

Below are more COVID-19 numbers from the hospital system:

Archbold Pinetree Screening Site:

  • Total Positive Patients – 157
  • Total Negative Results – 642

Positive Cases at Each Facility On This Date:

  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 25
  • Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 1
  • Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 3
  • Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 9
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
  • Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 25

