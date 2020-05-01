APD investigates compliance inspections as some owners prepare to reopen

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police are investigating concerns expressed by business owners about suspicious activities during compliance checks.
Police said the person in question is a city employee.
Albany Police said their officers, along with Dougherty County Police, Dougherty County Sheriff’s deputies and Georgia State troopers are conducting compliance checks on businesses in Albany and Dougherty County.
APD released this statement Thursday afternoon:
The Albany Police Department investigated the concerns expressed by business owners and has discovered that the person in question is a city employee.
While this matter remains under investigation, business owners should know that the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Police Department, and the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office are all conducting business compliance checks in the city and county."
All Albany Police Department Officers and Dougherty County Sheriff’s Deputies will be in marked cars and uniforms.
Chief Deputy Terron Hayes with Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office said “You’ll see the uniform the individual has on, the nameplate, the badge, of course, the belt, and definitely if they’re in a marked unit. Now if an individual pulls up and they’re not in a marked unit and they look like they’re in plain clothes then there are some questions that need to be asked.”
Chief Deputy Hayes said if a business owner has concerns about a person doing a compliance check, call that law enforcement agency.
This incident comes as many Albany restaurant owners are working on how and when they will reopen their inside dining rooms, since Governor Kemp’s shelter in place order ended Thursday night.
Some Albany restaurant owners are already planning and preparing their next steps.
Restaurant owner B. J. Fletcher said she is considering reopening the doors to her BJ’s Country Buffet on May 7th.
“I’m prepared as far as I moved out 150 seats. I’ve got my areas where they are six feet apart. I’ve got a few areas that I’ve got to see what I can do to be at compliance.”
May 7th is only a few days before Mother’s Day, traditionally the busiest day of the year for her restaurant.
Something she is already gearing up for with a Mother’s Day carry-out package.
“I do not want to open if I don’t think I can do crowd control. So that is something that’s weighing heavy on me.”
Bo Henry, owner of my many local eateries in Albany including Harvest Moon, is brainstorming with his employees.
“We’ll be meeting Friday and this weekend to try layout some plans and some timelines on what we’ll be doing.”
He said this would help follow the social distancing guidelines, but he isn’t sure if he wants to open them all at once or gradually; there are many options on the table right now.
His concern now is how do they reopen safely while obeying the new guidelines.
"You know, somewhere we have to figure out a way to open back up in some way shape or form.”
B. J. and Bo were both part of a meeting Thursday with about a dozen other restaurant owners held through ZOOM. They also held one last week in person. Both meetings were hosted by Albany Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
They tell us owners are now trying to figure out what’s best for their individual restaurant, when it comes to opening the doors again.
We are told owners plan to have further discussions together, but those dates have not been determined.
