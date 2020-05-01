Albany YMCA talks reopening soon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany YMCA plans to open back up in the near future.
CEO Dan Gillan said they’ve been deep cleaning. He said members must follow new procedures once they reopen.
There’s not an exact date for the reopening at the moment.
They’re starting activities like childcare and workout classes on the lawn Monday.
Gillan said it’s important members feel safe when attending the YMCA.
“That has been our focus, safety at the beginning of every conversation, throughout the conversation and safety at the end is paramount so we can ensure that people who come into our Y are going to have an enjoyable experience. Most importantly they are going to have a safe and be confident in having a safe experience when they come here," said Gillan.
Gillan said he looks forward to reopening.
