Albany girl using her talents to help the community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One girl in Albany is spending her free time helping those in the community.
Lucy Walters has donated some of her artwork to an auction to help raise money for Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
She is also making masks for those who need them.
Walters said she has already had 90 orders for masks.
“I started taking sewing lessons a few months ago and so I started sewing more. It was fun to start making masks," said Walters.
Walters said it feels so good knowing she is helping the community out in these uncertain times.
