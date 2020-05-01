Albany church to host drive-thru communion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church has found a unique way to still have First Sunday communion with a drive-thru.
Evangelical Faith Vision Ministries invites anyone in the community regardless of your faith or religion.
This will be their first time ever having communion outside of the sanctuary.
Apostle Felix Revills said this will be a blessing to our community that was hit so hard with COVID-19.
“We have not opened our sanctuary up to start back having church services but this is a way that we felt that we could still be a blessing in our service to our community, and we can still practice social distancing by having a drive-thru,” Revills said.
The communion will be on Sunday at the church located at 1506 South Slappey Boulevard at 1 p.m.
The first 15 minutes are reserved for first responders and those on the front lines.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.