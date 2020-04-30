US Sen. Loeffler tours storm damaged Moultrie plant

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two weeks ago parts of South Georgia were hit hard by severe weather and tornadoes, U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler toured recent storm-damaged areas in Colquitt County.
Loeffler started her tour at the Farmer’s Gin and Peanut Company, which still shows signs of recent storm damage.
She also saw a nearby mobile home that had storm damage, and spoke with family members of the property.
She wants to assess the damage done to the agricultural industry, businesses, and local families and take that information back to Washington, and report the impact to the AG community, because “It is pretty serious.”
She said she will continue to fight for Georgia farmers, and is working closely with Governor Brian Kemp to help in the recovery efforts.
“We’ll be having those conversations between GEMA and the Governor and then if the federal level is able to get involved. My office will be advocating heavily for that. So we’re in those discussions right now" said Senator Loeffler. "My biggest focus right now is helping Georgia get back on their feet and do it safely.”
She is doing so with her RISE plan, to help restore and grow the economy.
She plans to do that with four concepts: job creation, agriculture, supply chains moving to America , and families.
She said government leaders were proactive after the storm hit.
"The afternoon that this happened, we were immediately on the phone with local leaders, with business leaders trying to figure out what the damage was, what were the injures? Is everyone okay, and now we’re looking at the relief side.”
Right now, Senator Loeffler says she doesn’t have a time frame for any relief funding, but Southwest Georgia farmers are counting on her to get the job done and bring that funding home.
Blueberry, pine tree, cattle, and pecan farmer, with land in Lanier and Clinch counties. Russ Goodman said he has faith Senator Loeffler will help South Georgia Farmers.
“I think she’s definitely gonna try.”
Goodman tells us his farm witnessed the storm’s destruction first hand.
"The funnel cloud actually went over the farm, didn’t touch down, but we suffered about 70 percent crop losses because of the hail damage.”
But his crops suffered long before the recent storms. His farm was impacted by Hurricane Irma, the current COVID-19 crisis, and other recent natural disasters.
Goodman said "You pay to pick blueberries, but then you get them in the packing facility where you try to sort them, and it becomes a real challenge trying to get out the 30 percent or 40 percent that is good.”
The last four years of destruction have set farmers back years, though he received relief funding through the USDA to help.
"We did last year with the disaster, we did, and to be honest with you, that saved a lot of family farms.”
He hopes more funding is on the way and Senator Loeffler comes through to help Georgia farmers.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.