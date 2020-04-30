Sylvester teen donates face masks to Phoebe Worth

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Phoebe Worth Medical Center received a special donation of face masks.
Janya Green, the 4-H farm manager of the Village Community Garden in Sylvester, donated face masks she made for healthcare workers.
Georgia Rep. Bill Yearta is also in support of the face masks project.
“We are so grateful for Janya’s donation and Rep. Bill Yearta’s support,” said Kim Gilman, the CEO of the Phoebe Worth Medical Center. “Everyone in the community has been so supportive and it truly makes a difference in our ability to fight COVID-19.”
Green, 16, is known to be very active in the community and said she felt a need to do something during these challenging times to help.
So, as part of the 4-H Village Community Garden, she started sewing masks and has posted virtual lessons on the Village Community Garden Facebook page to teach others within the community how to sew a face mask.
Green plans to also donate masks to first responders and the elderly in the community.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.