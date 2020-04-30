Superior Uniform: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEMINOLE, Fla. (AP) _ Superior Uniform Group Inc. (SGC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Seminole, Florida-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.
The uniform maker posted revenue of $94.2 million in the period.
Superior Uniform shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 54% in the last 12 months.
