Scintilla Charter Academy celebrates end of school year tradition in new way due to pandemic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia school wasn’t going to let COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of their special tradition.
To celebrate the end of every school year, Scintilla Charter Academy in Valdosta hosts a victory lap around the school with police escorts, music and, of course, smiles.
This year, the staff had to get creative.
Since students couldn’t come out, they brought the victory lap to them via live stream on Facebook.
“I’m so excited, we haven’t seen each other in so long. And seeing everyone’s faces and excitement about sending off our scholars has been really good for the soul today, to be honest with you," said Jennifer Denham, Scintilla director of communications and engagement. "This beautiful day, we are excited and we hope that our families tune in and enjoy it. They all know how much we miss every one of our scholars and families.”
The faculty and staff formed a line with their cars and took the lap around the school, holding signs and cheering for their students. This came to a surprise for families and students. They were just asked to join on the Facebook page at a specific time, but weren’t told why.
