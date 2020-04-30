Phoebe releases Thursday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe’s top official said the hospital system’s Thursday COVID-19 numbers show a trend in the right direction, with the hospital system is still seeing an increase in care of COVID-19 patients.
As of Thursday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 2,305
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 80
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 23
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 64
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 17
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 191
- Total Negative Results – 4,739
- Total Patients Recovered – 1,767
In the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 68 test results throughout the health system. The hospital system said that number includes 54 negative results and 14 positives, including one additional death of a positive COVID-19 patient.
“Even as our COVID-19 numbers trend in the right direction, we continue to increase our capacity to care for COVID-19 patients," Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said. “We are pleased the state’s new drive-through COVID-19 testing site that opened in Albany on Sunday seems to be working well."
"Yesterday, we only swabbed 24 patients in our Albany drive-through collection site. As we announced yesterday, we will be closing down that site at the end of the day today as the state takes over testing in our area. Phoebe will continue to provide testing at many of our clinics, and we will administer rapid tests for any patient being admitted to the hospital.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.