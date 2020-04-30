Parks and recreation fields reopen in Colquitt County

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Amid the coronavirus pandemic, parks and recreation fields have officially reopened in Colquitt County.
This comes after Gov. Brian Kemps’ executive order to reopen parks for public use.
Greg Icard, the director of the Parks and Recreation Authority, said they’ve increased sanitization measures to ensure safety.
He says they disinfect playgroup equipment multiple times per day.
There’s signage at each park reminding people to follow CDC guidelines like staying six feet apart.
He hopes that’ll decrease any anxiety people have when using the parks.
“We’re trying to again, do our part to make sure everything is clean and safe for people to utilize them. So as long as people remember they have some responsibility on their end and assume those responsibilities and do those things, it works out really well,” said Icard.
Icard said so far they’ve received good community feedback and haven’t had any issues.
He said they’ll continue these heighten safety measures until further notice.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.