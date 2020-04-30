NCR: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ NCR Corp. (NCR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $23 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to 31 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.
The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.
NCR shares have dropped 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.60, a drop of 29% in the last 12 months.
