Motorcyclist killed in Albany wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck at Nottingham Way and N. Westover Boulevard Thursday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said Eddie Frost, 34, of Albany, died after a crash at the intersection around 3:30 p.m.
According to APD, a Nissan Sentra was heading south on Nottingham Way when the driver failed to yield while turning left.
Frost, who was heading north on Nottingham Way on his motorcycle, then hit the back panel of the Sentra, police reported.
Officers said the driver of the Sentra was not injured while Frost sustained serious injuries.
Frost was taken to the Phoebe Emergency Center for treatment where he died from his injuries, APD said.
Frost’s family was notified by the investigating officer who is continuing to investigate this accident along with officers from APD’s Traffic Unit.
