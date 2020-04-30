Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC governor faces different pressure to reopen state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association says it thinks outdoor dining could return May 4 and sit-down dining on May 18 with strict safety measures to fight the coronavirus. The association made the suggestion to Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday. The governor says he is taking it under consideration as he wants to get the state's economy humming again as safely and quickly as possible. Also Wednesday, state health officials say they finished checking COVID-19 deaths reported by medical professionals with death certificates and found 29 additional deaths. That brings the coronavirus death toll in South Carolina to 232 people.
KAYAK DEATH
Citadel's football team chaplain killed in kayak accident
RUSSELLVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man who served as a football team chaplain for The Citadel in South Carolina has died after overturning in a kayak. Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver told news outlets on Tuesday that 26-year-old Ra’Shaud Graham was boating around several other people when the vessel capsized near the Amos Gourdine Boat Landing in Russellville. The coroner said Graham tried to swim to shore but went underwater. The Citadel said in a statement Tuesday that Graham graduated from the military college in 2016 and later returned to be a campus representative for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization and a chaplain to the football team.
HOME INVASION-FIRE
Police search for man accused of binding teen, setting fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into an apartment and binding a teenage girl before setting the place on fire. The Post and Courier says a police incident report released Monday shows authorities were called to a burning Charleston home around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The documents allege the victim told police she was home alone when the suspect kicked a back door in, choked her, demanded money, then tied her up and set a blaze. The girl escaped and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said they're still investigating and no suspects have been arrested.
EARNS-BOEING
Boeing to cut 10% of work force as 1Q revenue, profit slide
Boeing says it will cut about 10% of its workforce and slow production of planes as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing grounding of its best-selling jet. With air travel falling sharply because of the virus, airlines have delayed orders and deliveries of new planes, reducing Boeing’s revenue. The company announced the job cuts as it reported a loss of $641 million in the first quarter. It earned $2.15 billion in the same period last year. Revenue fell 26% to $16.91 billion. Boeing says jobs will be eliminated through a combination of voluntary exits and layoffs. They will be deepest in the division that makes airline jets, and less severe in the company’s defense and space unit.
FATAL LAWNMOWER ACCIDENT
South Carolina coroner: Man died in lawnmower accident
OCONEE, S.C. (AP) — An official in South Carolina says a lawnmower flipped over near the edge of an embankment and pinned the man that was riding it, killing him. News outlets report 81-year-old David Bearden was found trapped underneath the mower on Friday night in Oconee County. The coroner says Bearden suffered traumatic injuries and died at the scene. The death has been ruled an accident, and an autopsy will not be performed. The coroner says the accident likely happened between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday but Bearden wasn't found pinned until almost 10 p.m. when a friend came to check on him.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL PRISON RELEASES
Federal inmates battle mixed messages on home confinement
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons has begun releasing hundreds of inmates to home confinement in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus behind bars. But their methods are murky and contradictory, despite criteria from the attorney general on who is eligible. Advocates worry there’s a disparity. Wealthier inmates with access to high-priced lawyers, like convicted felons Michael Cohen and Michael Avenatti, are walking out the door, while the poor remain behind bars. Family members of inmates who can’t afford lawyers to plead their cases to a judge worry they could die behind bars. About 1,100 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at federal prisons across the U.S.