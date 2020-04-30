Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia passes 25,000 virus cases amid effort to reopen
ATLANTA (AP) — Total confirmed cases of the coronavirus passed 25,000 in Georgia as Gov. Brian Kemp’s experiment to reopen the state continues, despite criticism from health experts and some local officials. The Republican is expected to announce soon whether he’ll renew a statewide stay-at-home order set to expire Thursday. But he’s already blown holes in it by giving the green light for businesses like restaurants to allow customers back in with restrictions. The state has counted more than 1,000 deaths from the virus as it moves forward with the aggressive plan to reopen. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called Kemp’s order, which blocks local restrictions, “unfortunate.”
TRANSGENDER FIRE CHIEF
Transgender fire chief files discrimination suit over firing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A transgender fire chief is suing the small Georgia city that fired her less than 18 months after she began coming to work as a woman. Rachel Mosby had led the fire department for the city of Byron for a decade as a man. City officials terminated her last June, citing problems with her job performance. Mosby filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court saying illegal sex discrimination was behind her dismissal. Mosby says city officials insisted on addressing her using male pronouns after her transition and overturned her decision to fire a reserve firefighter who called her a slur to her face. Byron Mayor Michael Chidester said the city denies Mosby's discrimination claims.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DRINKING DISINFECTANTS
Officials: Two men drank cleaning products to fight virus
ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia men have been hospitalized after drinking cleaning products to prevent a coronavirus infection. Georgia Poison Control Director Gaylord Lopez told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the men in Atlanta had mental health issues and are expected to recover after drinking the products over the weekend. Lopez says one man drank bleach and the other ingested a mixture of household cleaners, beer, medication and mouthwash. Lopez says both men have been discharged after psychiatric observation. Lopez said his staffers gave life-saving advice and didn't ask if the men were encouraged by President Donald Trumps musings about injecting disinfectants to fight the virus.
SEA TURTLE NESTING
Federally protected sea turtles begin nesting in Georgia
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A protected sea turtles species in Georgia have started their nesting season. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Monday the first batch of eggs from a loggerhead was found on Cumberland Island beach. The turtles, who are named for their large heads, are the most common sea turtles found along Georgia’s coast. This season marks the 32nd year the state has monitored all Georgia beaches for nesting by the federally protected species. A department official says their numbers have been steadily increasing since their initial decline in the early 1990s. The department is dispatching nearly 200 volunteers to mark and monitor all nesting by loggerheads during the nesting season.
REALITY SHOW ACTOR-DEADLY WRECK
Reality TV star Ashley 'Minnie' Ross dies in Georgia wreck
ATLANTA (AP) — A representative for Ashley Ross of the reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta" says she's died in a Georgia car crash. Publicist Liz Dixson says Ross — also known as “Ms. Minnie" — died of her injuries Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Dixson says the wreck happened late Sunday night on a road south of Atlanta. City of South Fulton police say it was a head-on crash with another vehicle. Dixson says the family asks for privacy as they grieve. The Lifetime series follows the lives of women with dwarfism who try to make it big in Atlanta's hip-hop and rap music scene. Police said it was a head-on crash, and the other driver suffered minor injuries.
NEW AMAZON FACILITY
Amazon announces new Georgia facility with 800 new jobs
ATLANTA (AP) — Amazon has announced it will open a facility in Georgia that will create 800 jobs in the state. A news release from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office says the new warehouse based in Columbia County will ship small orders, including books, toys, and household goods. Kemp says he's excited for the new operation. A Columbia County official says the new facility will be the single-largest job creation and investment project in the county. Amazon currently employs nearly 3,500 people in facilities across Georgia. The company announced January that it expects to add an additional 1,500 employees in its warehouses in two other cities.
AP-US-ODD-SPEEDY-GONZALEZ-ARRESTED
Mail fraud suspect named Speedy Gonzalez arrested in Georgia
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — After months on the run, a mail fraud suspect who lived up to his legal name of Speedy Gonzalez has been arrested in Georgia. Authorities said the 35-year-old Buford man was taken into custody Saturday during a traffic stop in Gwinnett County. Police said in a statement that officers began looking for Gonzalez after a victim reported in January that multiple checks were stolen from his mailbox. Gonzalez is accused of swiping the checks and buying more than $3,000 worth of merchandise before returning the items for cash. He was booked into jail on forgery and theft charges. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHELTER ORDER-GEORGIA
Georgia governor says no decision on replacing shelter order
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor says he’s still deciding what comes next after the state’s shelter-in-place order expires after Thursday. Gov. Brian Kemp made the remarks Monday after he loosened the order to allow a number of businesses to reopen. Kemp's public health chief says Georgia moved forward with allowing reopening even though the state didn't meet all the opening benchmarks set by President Donald Trump's administration. The Republican Kemp is papering over criticism leveled at him by the president last week. Kemp says of Trump that “I appreciate his leadership.” Georgia reports more than 24,000 cases of COVID-19 and 994 deaths late Monday.