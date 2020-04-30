Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man who knocked at a door and tried to force his way inside got more than he bargained for when the woman who lives there fought back. The victim tells Coral Springs police the man knocked at the door about 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The senior citizen says she answered the door and he tried to come inside. But she says she struggled with the man until he took took off running down the street. Police are now searching for the man who is said to be in his mid-20s.