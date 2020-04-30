‘He doesn’t understand why he can’t hug me’: Albany respiratory therapist on distancing herself from her 3-year-old son

“Being one of the people that actually gets to pull that tube out and hear you say your first words in the first time in weeks is amazing,” she said. “It’s awesome to see these people once they realize that, and we take them off the ventilator and we take the tube out, and they’re able to vocalize for the first time in weeks. Just seeing the sheer happiness on their face and saying that ‘hey, this is, this is okay. I’m gonna make it.’ Them telling you, ‘I remember your voice. I remember hearing you talk to me. Your voice sounds so familiar to me. Thank you for talking to me when you didn’t think I was there because I was here and I was trying to focus on your voice and trying to listen to you.’ That’s a feeling that I don’t think a lot of people outside of our situation will ever get to experience.”