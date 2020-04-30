Grady Co. schools to receive laptops in distance learning grant

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Grady County Schools will gain more than 700 laptops for their students.
This comes after they applied for a digital learning grant.
The grant was designed to address issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students who do not have access to a computer or WiFi will now be able to engage in digital learning when necessary.
We spoke with the Assistant Superintendent of Grady County Schools and said they’re planning to use these laptops in their daily learning, whether they’re back in the classroom or not.
“It’s going to change teaching and learning both when we’re back on campus as well as if we have to go back into a shelter-in-place type setup. This really changes the face of what our students have access to and we’re proud of our students that it’ll help all of them, but especially those students that don’t have access to technology,” said Janet Walden, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction.
Walden said they did have some computers available at school, but not enough for each student.
She told us they’re still in the bidding process, but they applied for almost enough so each student will be able to use one and take it home if needed.
