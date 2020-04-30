Georgia DNR orders beach restrictions remain in place through May 6

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has issued an order that extends the current beach restrictions.
The order is in place through May 6th. It means that even if the shelter-in-place order expires Thursday night, people can still only go to the beach to get exercise. Chairs, tents, umbrellas, and coolers are all prohibited on the beach.
DNR game wardens will continue to actively patrol the beaches as they have been doing over the past month.
