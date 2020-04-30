Ga. Sec. of State answers questions on absentee voting

“Ballots are allowed to be counted on Election Day, they just need to be sequestered. We will look at the count we have from each county and make sure we can get those results in a timely basis, and decide if we need to go ahead with emergency rules with the state election board and that’s being considered right now, so we’re not waiting a week and a half to get the results. No answer just yet, but they are actively looking at this to ensure the security and privacy of the ballots, but that it’s also efficient.”