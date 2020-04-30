First COVID-19 patient successfully removed from the ventilator at Colquitt Regional

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - More than 200 people have tested positive for coronavirus at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Just recently, one COVID-19 patient, Martha Baker, defied the odds. She has been taken off of a ventilator and discharged from the hospital.
“There’s hope, there’s hope. I’m an example that you can make it through it,” said Baker.
Doctors and nurses worked around the clock to care for 67-year-old Baker as she fought through the coronavirus, flu-B and pneumonia.
She spent three weeks at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, two of which were spent in the ICU.
"I tell you this, I fully believe prayer had a lot to do with my recovery. I had a lot of people praying for me,” said Baker.
Baker said she doesn’t have many memories of her time at the hospital but she said she has a strong memory of a nurse’s voice who cared for her.
"I told her, ‘You must’ve taken care of me more because I remember your voice.’ She said, ‘Yeah, I did take care of you a lot.’ And I told her I appreciated it. And she said, ‘You were so sweet, I’d come in there and you’d just kiss my hand and thank me for taking care of you.’ I could not ask for a better crew to take care of me,” said Baker.
Baker eventually became strong enough to be the first COVID-19 patient to be successfully taken off the ventilator and discharged from the hospital.
As she was getting ready to leave that morning, a few staff members asked if she would stay a little longer.
"I must’ve frowned or something because they said the ICU doctor and staff would like to escort you down to your vehicle,” said Baker.
Little did she know, it would be a send-off she'd never forget.
And it ended with a warm embrace with her husband, who she had not seen in three weeks.
"You can tell when I see him because I was getting excited. I was getting out there to see my hubby,” said Baker.
Baker said she has at least two more weeks before she’s fully recovered.
Hospital leaders said they’re continuing to see a steady decrease in the number of positive test results at the hospital.
