400 families fed during Salvation Army food distribution

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Salvation Army fed over 400 families during their latest food distribution.
Cars filled the parking lot of the Albany Civic Center on Thursday to get a box of food during these uncertain times.
Salvation Army Captain Rebecca Sullivan said she encourages people to continue to listen to local government.
“We are all in this together, so it is important to mask up," said Sullivan.
Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Midwest Foods made the food distribution possible.
Sullivan thanks all the volunteers and APD for their help.
“They made sure there were no traffic jams for us. It has been awesome to know that we have a rally of people that comes around us and provide all the necessary needs for our community," said Sullivan.
Sullivan encourages you to continue to stay positive in these uncertain times.
“We got to stay positive. Hope is alive so we got to pray. We got to come alongside each other," said Sullivan.
Sullivan said they plan to continue the food distributions in the future as long as they have resources for them.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.