Element Solutions: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $8.6 million.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.
The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $452.6 million in the period.
Element Solutions shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 10% in the last 12 months.
