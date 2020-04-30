Dry with a big weekend warm-up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday’s cold front cleared early however pesky clouds have filtered in on brisk west-northwest winds. Gradually clearing and not as windy through the evening. As winds diminish temperatures will drop into the low 50s for a seasonably cool start Friday. Sunshine and delightful upper 70s are on tap through the afternoon.
Looking ahead we’ve got a long stretch of rain-free days which extends through the first half of next week. However a warming trend over the weekend sends highs mid-upper 80s and then into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. The warm air begins to relax midweek as highs return to the 80s. For now rain chances ease back late next week.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.