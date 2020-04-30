Downtown Valdosta restaurant struggles with reopening

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As dine-in services began Monday, some South Georgia restaurants expected a sense of normalcy with customers walking in.
But that's not been the case.
“Yes, I was expecting it to be busy. It was depressing, it was pretty bad because you know, just need some kind of hope,” said Charles Wiggins, owner of The Bistro.
When The Bistro restaurant opened their doors back up Wednesday, they were expected to see walk-ins, but no one came.
The Bistro has been in downtown Valdosta since 2001. They've never had to shut their doors for such a long time.
“Income stopped, so I’m barely able literally to pay my cook right now,” said Wiggins.
Wiggins closed his doors March 12, but has been providing online ordering and curbside pickup. He sais that has not been enough.
With only three to four orders per day, he is making about 10 percent.
Wiggins said he isn’t the only one. Other restaurants are struggling as well, even this week with no walk-ins.
“Tell my customers, if they want to come out for a special occasion, we’re going to do everything possible to make sure that this is a clean environment,” said Wiggins.
The restaurant can only seat 20 customers at a time. Employees must wear gloves, face masks, No salt and pepper on the table or silverware set up. The menus will be get cleaned and disinfected regularly as well as the restaurant as a whole.
“In the future, I believe this will pass. I don’t know how long it’ll take but I know this is probably going to be one of the toughest things I’ve ever dealt with in my lifetime,” said Wiggins.
