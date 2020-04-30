Delta Apparel: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.3 million.
The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.
The maker of branded and private-label apparel posted revenue of $96.7 million in the period.
Delta Apparel shares have dropped 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.88, a drop of 46% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLA